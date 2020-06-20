14 Lynn Dr

Amenities
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer. House has been renovated - fresh paint throughout, new appliances, granite countertops, refinished hardwood floors and surround tile shower. You will enjoy the large backyard fully fenced in and storage shed for your lawn equipment. Separate Living space and Family room. Formal dining and open kitchen. Master bedroom has a unique master bathroom with separate double sinks and surround tile shower.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Mitchell Rd Elementary
Middle School: Northwood Middle
High School: Eastside High
(RLNE5780618)