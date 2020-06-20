All apartments in Taylors
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

14 Lynn Dr

14 Lynn Drive · (864) 335-8683
Location

14 Lynn Drive, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 Lynn Dr · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer. House has been renovated - fresh paint throughout, new appliances, granite countertops, refinished hardwood floors and surround tile shower. You will enjoy the large backyard fully fenced in and storage shed for your lawn equipment. Separate Living space and Family room. Formal dining and open kitchen. Master bedroom has a unique master bathroom with separate double sinks and surround tile shower.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Mitchell Rd Elementary
Middle School: Northwood Middle
High School: Eastside High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Lynn Dr have any available units?
14 Lynn Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Lynn Dr have?
Some of 14 Lynn Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Lynn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14 Lynn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Lynn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14 Lynn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylors.
Does 14 Lynn Dr offer parking?
No, 14 Lynn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14 Lynn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Lynn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Lynn Dr have a pool?
No, 14 Lynn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14 Lynn Dr have accessible units?
No, 14 Lynn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Lynn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Lynn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Lynn Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Lynn Dr has units with air conditioning.
