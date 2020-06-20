14 Lynn Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer. House has been renovated - fresh paint throughout, new appliances, granite countertops, refinished hardwood floors and surround tile shower. You will enjoy the large backyard fully fenced in and storage shed for your lawn equipment. Separate Living space and Family room. Formal dining and open kitchen. Master bedroom has a unique master bathroom with separate double sinks and surround tile shower.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: Mitchell Rd Elementary

Middle School: Northwood Middle

High School: Eastside High



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780618)