967 Meadowbrook Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:43 PM

967 Meadowbrook Road

967 Meadowbrook Road · (762) 220-3407
Location

967 Meadowbrook Road, Sumter County, SC 29153

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,135

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2165 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
This delightful home located in Sumter SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,165 Sqft! This secluded home is perfect for space lovers! There is a large front and back lawn with lots of tall trees surrounding. The Living area has lots of natural light and includes a fireplace with mantel! The best part of the home may be the vast Recreation room complete with a fireplace, bar area, and patio access! The kitchen features lots of counter space and black appliances. The bedrooms also allow lots of natural lighting and each contains a ceiling fan! Finish with the open design Dining area perfect for entertaining and much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for self-showings AND new applications! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx''?Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Meadowbrook Road have any available units?
967 Meadowbrook Road has a unit available for $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 967 Meadowbrook Road have?
Some of 967 Meadowbrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Meadowbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
967 Meadowbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Meadowbrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 967 Meadowbrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 967 Meadowbrook Road offer parking?
No, 967 Meadowbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 967 Meadowbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Meadowbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Meadowbrook Road have a pool?
No, 967 Meadowbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 967 Meadowbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 967 Meadowbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Meadowbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 Meadowbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Meadowbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 967 Meadowbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
