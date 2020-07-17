967 Meadowbrook Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

This delightful home located in Sumter SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,165 Sqft! This secluded home is perfect for space lovers! There is a large front and back lawn with lots of tall trees surrounding. The Living area has lots of natural light and includes a fireplace with mantel! The best part of the home may be the vast Recreation room complete with a fireplace, bar area, and patio access! The kitchen features lots of counter space and black appliances. The bedrooms also allow lots of natural lighting and each contains a ceiling fan! Finish with the open design Dining area perfect for entertaining and much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for self-showings AND new applications! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx''?Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.