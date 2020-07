Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Dump your slumlord and move into someplace you want to live and not someplace you have to live. 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with wood floors. This includes: Central Air / Heat, Washer / Dryer Hookups, Water and Trash Paid, Patio. Section 8 accepted. $475 Per Month with a $350 Security Deposit. 170 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg, SC 29302.......Contact Rene' Jones at (888) 807-0958 Ext. 709.

Link to Online Rental Application...https://goininc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/#1/