Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
261 Portsmith Dr.
261 Portsmith Drive, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand new Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring throughout the entire Condo located inside a gated community! Some of the features that are included are Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
Results within 1 mile of Socastee
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
100 Ella Kinley Circle
100 Ella Kinley Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1357 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the upscale Villages at Queens Harbour. Nestled between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach right off of Highway 17 with plenty of shopping, restaurants and the beach nearby.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

1 of 19

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
699 Riverwalk Dr
699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
756 sqft
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20! As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring
Results within 5 miles of Socastee
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5070 Windsor Green Way Unit 302
5070 Windsor Green Way, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3rd floor, unit located at the Windsor Green community of Carolina Forest. The unit features cathedral ceilings, living/dining room combo, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
126 Burkridge West Dr
126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
104 Collins Glenn Dr
104 Collins Glenn Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1760 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desired community of Collins Glen in Murrells Inlet. Close to Blackmoor Golf Course, Huntington Beach State Park, and located in award winning St. James School District.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
305 Pennyroyal Ct
305 Pennyroyal Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1870 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Carolina Forest community of Spring Lake. This home is situated in a cul-de-sac on a beautiful, waterfront lot with lush Azaleas and mature trees.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B
2069 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Coming soon in Turnberry Park at Carolina Forest. This ground floor unit hosts a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring throughout and carpet in each of the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7
1432 Highway 544, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7 Available 06/15/20 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups.
City Guide for Socastee, SC

You say you want a revolution? Relive the triumphs of American history in Socastee, a famous battlefield in a 1781 tussle between American and British troops.

Located in one of the most beautiful states in the country, Socastee is a small town nestled in the heart of Horry County, South Carolina. The population is a little less than 20,000, with a nice cultural mix in that small population. One of the best things about the city is how friendly the people are; If you’re visiting or plan to move to this historic city, you'll no doubt be exposed to homegrown Southern hospitality. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, the city is a vacation spot for many people, but you never have to worry about being crowded out by tourists. All in all, it's a beautiful place to live that doesn't cost a fortune. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Socastee, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Socastee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

