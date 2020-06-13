72 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC with balcony
You say you want a revolution? Relive the triumphs of American history in Socastee, a famous battlefield in a 1781 tussle between American and British troops.
Located in one of the most beautiful states in the country, Socastee is a small town nestled in the heart of Horry County, South Carolina. The population is a little less than 20,000, with a nice cultural mix in that small population. One of the best things about the city is how friendly the people are; If you’re visiting or plan to move to this historic city, you'll no doubt be exposed to homegrown Southern hospitality. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, the city is a vacation spot for many people, but you never have to worry about being crowded out by tourists. All in all, it's a beautiful place to live that doesn't cost a fortune. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Socastee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.