All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 400 Wellridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, SC
/
400 Wellridge Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

400 Wellridge Drive

400 Wellridge Dr · (704) 815-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC 29708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Wellridge Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2-Story 4br/2.5bth Home in Well Ridge Ft. Mill - Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC. This Family Home was built and Owner Occupied, Work Related Move to Florida, and is Move-In Ready.

This Home is Very Warm and Comfortable, Big Spacious Living Room and Kitchen, Walk-Out to Backyard Patio with Lush Landscaping and Trees, Peaceful and Private.

Downstairs Master Suite with Tile Bathroom, Garden Tub, Walk-In Closet and Dual-Vanity. Laundry Room Downstairs with Washer and Dryer included. Upstairs includes a Loft and 3 Full Bedrooms and a Bath.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Wellridge Drive have any available units?
400 Wellridge Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Wellridge Drive have?
Some of 400 Wellridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Wellridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Wellridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Wellridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Wellridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 400 Wellridge Drive offer parking?
No, 400 Wellridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 400 Wellridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Wellridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Wellridge Drive have a pool?
No, 400 Wellridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 Wellridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 Wellridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Wellridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Wellridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Wellridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Wellridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 400 Wellridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCWeddington, NCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCStallings, NC
Ranlo, NCMonroe, NCChester, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCLincolnton, NCDenver, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCLocust, NCGaffney, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity