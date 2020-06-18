400 Wellridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 2-Story 4br/2.5bth Home in Well Ridge Ft. Mill - Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC. This Family Home was built and Owner Occupied, Work Related Move to Florida, and is Move-In Ready.



This Home is Very Warm and Comfortable, Big Spacious Living Room and Kitchen, Walk-Out to Backyard Patio with Lush Landscaping and Trees, Peaceful and Private.



Downstairs Master Suite with Tile Bathroom, Garden Tub, Walk-In Closet and Dual-Vanity. Laundry Room Downstairs with Washer and Dryer included. Upstairs includes a Loft and 3 Full Bedrooms and a Bath.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5834811)