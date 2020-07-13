/
pet friendly apartments
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, SC
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgeland
17 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
11 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
1 Unit Available
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 Unit Available
14 Assembly Row
14 Assembly Row, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgeland
41 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
134 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.
1 Unit Available
108 Commodore Dupont Street
108 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Lovely Sun City (+55) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
Mossy Oaks
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.
1 Unit Available
West End
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oaks
905 Battery Creek Road
905 Battery Creek Road, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1251 sqft
House cannot be shown until July 17. Very nice three bedroom home in a great location. Hardwood floors, fireplace, builtins in living room, fenced in yard. Close to bases, shopping and good school district.
