/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgeland
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17 Brasstown Way
17 Brasstown Way, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14 Assembly Row
14 Assembly Row, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgeland
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
42 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
135 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd # 1015
100 Kensington Blvd, Bluffton, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$927
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd # 1015 Available 08/17/20 Incredible 1 bed, 1 bath condo in the Estates at Westbury Park! - This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom villa-style condo features a spacious, open living area with french doors that lead to a balcony overlooking
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished condo (837 sq. ft) with community dock. Beautiful tile flooring throughout gives condo a very coastal feel. Open living/dining/kitchen with screened in porch. (washer/dryer included).
1 of 80
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Dixon Village
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 --- DECEMBER 2020 and APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Beautiful fully furnished, move in ready downtown Beaufort, SC home for rent,
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
100 Pines
710 Ribaut Road
710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1328 sqft
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709
897 Fording Island Rd, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo at Plantation Point - Two bedroom, two bathroom first floor condo conveniently located in Plantation Point.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Garden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SC