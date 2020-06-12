/
3 bedroom apartments
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, SC
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgeland
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
1 Unit Available
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
779 Hearthstone Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.
1 Unit Available
4 Archers Creek Court
4 Archers Creek Court, Beaufort County, SC
Expansive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom custom home in desirable Rivers End community in Okatie. Large two car garage, walk in pantry, formal dining room, and bonus room that can be used as a formal living room, or play room. www.forrentinbeaufort.com
1 Unit Available
30 Blacksmith Circle
30 Blacksmith Circle, Laurel Bay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Well maintained home in Irongate subdivision. All kitchen appliances present. Fenced backyard. Split bedroom arrangement.Available July 1, 2020
1 Unit Available
6 Le Chene Circle
6 Le Chene Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2659 sqft
Large unfurnished townhouse located in the waterfront community of Habersham. Habersham offers a traditional neighborhood setting with architectural charm reminiscent of historic Beaufort.
1 Unit Available
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgeland
54 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe Home - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view. Call to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.
1 Unit Available
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.
1 Unit Available
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.
1 Unit Available
76 Bainbridge Way
76 Bainbridge Way, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2837 sqft
76 Bainbridge Way Available 07/06/20 Baynard Park - Upgraded home - Hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with corian counters, stainless steel appliances and gas range.
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
402 Island Pines
402 Island Pines, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off patio, washer dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets.
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
712 13th Street
712 13th St, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom has an open & functional main level that includes a master suite, guest half bathroom, and laundry room. The second level boasts 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom.
Battery Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2813 Smilax
2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1330 sqft
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout.
