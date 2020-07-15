All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 423 Hester Green Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
423 Hester Green Court
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

423 Hester Green Court

423 Hester Green Ct · (803) 546-2112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

423 Hester Green Ct, Richland County, SC 29223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Storybook home features an inviting FRONT PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS in great room & Kitchen, and the backyard is made for entertaining! High Ceilings & WOOD floors in great room- Kitchen is open with BAR area, EAT IN, & offers STAINLESS appliances. Spacious Master bedroom offers WALK-IN closet. Easy living on one level. Full appliance package includes FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER. Enjoy the outdoors on your XXL DECK, and FENCED in, LEVEL & SHADED backyard. Easy access to I-77 & Sandhills Shopping/Dining amenities. Zoned for award winning Rich 2 schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Hester Green Court have any available units?
423 Hester Green Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 Hester Green Court have?
Some of 423 Hester Green Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Hester Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
423 Hester Green Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Hester Green Court pet-friendly?
No, 423 Hester Green Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 423 Hester Green Court offer parking?
Yes, 423 Hester Green Court offers parking.
Does 423 Hester Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Hester Green Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Hester Green Court have a pool?
No, 423 Hester Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 423 Hester Green Court have accessible units?
No, 423 Hester Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Hester Green Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Hester Green Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Hester Green Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Hester Green Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 423 Hester Green Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd
Columbia, SC 29229
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd
Columbia, SC 29223
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St
Columbia, SC 29201
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd
Irmo, SC 29063
Hampton Courts
501 Pelham Dr
Columbia, SC 29209
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St
Columbia, SC 29201
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity