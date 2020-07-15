423 Hester Green Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Storybook home features an inviting FRONT PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS in great room & Kitchen, and the backyard is made for entertaining! High Ceilings & WOOD floors in great room- Kitchen is open with BAR area, EAT IN, & offers STAINLESS appliances. Spacious Master bedroom offers WALK-IN closet. Easy living on one level. Full appliance package includes FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER. Enjoy the outdoors on your XXL DECK, and FENCED in, LEVEL & SHADED backyard. Easy access to I-77 & Sandhills Shopping/Dining amenities. Zoned for award winning Rich 2 schools.