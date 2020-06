Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Adorable Home in Piedmont. Spacious Rooms! - 4 bedrooms 1 full bathroom in a neighborhood convenient to downtown Piedmont. This home is walking distance to all of the revitalization plans for the river area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout along with high ceilings and a laundry/mud room. Spacious Kitchen with refrigerator and stove included. Enjoy your nice summer in the large covered front porch along with mature trees.



Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: No Pets Allowed.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: City Pickup

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School:

Middle School:

High School:



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796773)