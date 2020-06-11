807 Edgemont Avenue - 1

Amenities

This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late!



2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath

Updated wood and linoleum flooring

Appliances included (Refrigerator and Oven/Range)

Washer/Dryer hookups

Central forced heat (electric)

*No central air; Comes w/ 2 window units*

Natural lighting throughout

Limit of 1 small pet please (Ask about our breed restrictions)



* Water bill, lawn maintenance, and trash all included!!!



This wonderful home is close to everything downtown Greenville has to offer while being out of the way enough to avoid all the traffic! This home is also conveniently close to Cherrydale plaza as well as all major roadways including I-385, I-85, Pleasantburg Dr., Wade Hampton Blvd,, Hwy 123, etc... Make this perfect home yours today!!



Please feel free to take a drive by the property to check it out. It is MOVE-IN READY!! Please visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill out an online application. After driving by, if you would like to set up a personal showing, please call us at (864) 906-7707.



Deposit of $700 and first month's rent required for move in.