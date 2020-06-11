All apartments in Parker
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

807 Edgemont Avenue - 1

807 Edgemont Ave · (864) 906-7707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 Edgemont Ave, Parker, SC 29617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late!

2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath
Updated wood and linoleum flooring
Appliances included (Refrigerator and Oven/Range)
Washer/Dryer hookups
Central forced heat (electric)
*No central air; Comes w/ 2 window units*
Natural lighting throughout
Limit of 1 small pet please (Ask about our breed restrictions)

* Water bill, lawn maintenance, and trash all included!!!

This wonderful home is close to everything downtown Greenville has to offer while being out of the way enough to avoid all the traffic! This home is also conveniently close to Cherrydale plaza as well as all major roadways including I-385, I-85, Pleasantburg Dr., Wade Hampton Blvd,, Hwy 123, etc... Make this perfect home yours today!!

Please feel free to take a drive by the property to check it out. It is MOVE-IN READY!! Please visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill out an online application. After driving by, if you would like to set up a personal showing, please call us at (864) 906-7707.

Deposit of $700 and first month's rent required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 have any available units?
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Edgemont Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
