Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Cherry Grove Commons

1100 David St · (833) 741-3025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3307 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3305 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cherry Grove Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities. In your new home, enjoy hardwood-style flooring (available in select homes), spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and private patios and balconies. Indulge in amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, outdoor grill and picnic area, on-site car care center, community clubhouse and more. With three beautiful floor plans to choose from, selecting your future home will be a breeze!

Living in North Myrtle Beach means plenty of fun in the sun! You’re minutes from the beach and outstanding views of the Atlantic Ocean. This seaside town is a golfer’s dream—get some swings in at Al Cloyd’s Custom Golf and Grind Golf, Beachwood Golf Club, Azalea Sands Golf Club and Surf Golf and Beach Club. Enjoy weekend vibes on a week night at OD Pavilion Amusement Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cherry Grove Commons have any available units?
Cherry Grove Commons has 8 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cherry Grove Commons have?
Some of Cherry Grove Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cherry Grove Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Cherry Grove Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cherry Grove Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Cherry Grove Commons is pet friendly.
Does Cherry Grove Commons offer parking?
No, Cherry Grove Commons does not offer parking.
Does Cherry Grove Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cherry Grove Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cherry Grove Commons have a pool?
Yes, Cherry Grove Commons has a pool.
Does Cherry Grove Commons have accessible units?
No, Cherry Grove Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Cherry Grove Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, Cherry Grove Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cherry Grove Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, Cherry Grove Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
