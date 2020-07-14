Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities. In your new home, enjoy hardwood-style flooring (available in select homes), spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and private patios and balconies. Indulge in amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, outdoor grill and picnic area, on-site car care center, community clubhouse and more. With three beautiful floor plans to choose from, selecting your future home will be a breeze!



Living in North Myrtle Beach means plenty of fun in the sun! You’re minutes from the beach and outstanding views of the Atlantic Ocean. This seaside town is a golfer’s dream—get some swings in at Al Cloyd’s Custom Golf and Grind Golf, Beachwood Golf Club, Azalea Sands Golf Club and Surf Golf and Beach Club. Enjoy weekend vibes on a week night at OD Pavilion Amusement Park