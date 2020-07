Amenities

We are offering a recently updated, fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom vacation house close at Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Available for a 1-2-3 month furnished rental. Available on August 1, 2020.



Features:



- King size bed and 42" flat screen TV in master bedroom.

- Bunk beds in the other 2 bedrooms with queen size bed on the bottom and twin on top.

- Two full baths.

- 50" flat screen cable TV/DVD in living room.

- Wireless High speed Internet connection.

- Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and microwave.

- Full size Washer / Dryer.

- Nice back deck with chairs.

- Iron w/ board included.

- Kitchen with granite counter tops.

- New stainless steel appliances.

- No smoking and no pets.