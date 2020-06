Amenities

This 2 bedroom/1 bath is 1 block from the Ocean for serene living! Enjoy the ocean breeze from your screened patio or outdoor deck. When inside be comfy with central air. Available Now! See it March 1st. Message for more details. *Pictures to come* *Considered candidates will have to deliver background check at their own cost*