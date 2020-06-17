All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401

1500 Cenith Drive · (843) 651-7829 ext. 322
Location

1500 Cenith Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500 Cenith Drive, Building 401 # B - Oceans Green 1500 Cenith Drive, Building 401 # B · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Ocean Green North Myrtle Beach - Beautiful first floor newly renovated condo offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Ocean Greens. New paint, wood flooring, granite counter tops, and a new sliding door This beautiful home is it includes washer and dryer, basic cable, WiFi, water and trash pickup. Unit is NOT furnished.
Home overlooks the first tee box at Possum Trot Golf Course and Beachwood Golf Course is located on the opposite side of the condo.
Community offers a pool, picnic tables and plenty of room for grilling in the assigned areas. Centrally located, close to many local parks, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Airport, Medical Facilities and of course the Beach less than a mile away. Schedule a viewing today.

(RLNE4321716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 have any available units?
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 have?
Some of 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Myrtle Beach.
Does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 offer parking?
No, 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 has a pool.
Does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401 does not have units with air conditioning.

