1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401.

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Ocean Green North Myrtle Beach - Beautiful first floor newly renovated condo offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Ocean Greens. New paint, wood flooring, granite counter tops, and a new sliding door This beautiful home is it includes washer and dryer, basic cable, WiFi, water and trash pickup. Unit is NOT furnished.

Home overlooks the first tee box at Possum Trot Golf Course and Beachwood Golf Course is located on the opposite side of the condo.

Community offers a pool, picnic tables and plenty of room for grilling in the assigned areas. Centrally located, close to many local parks, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Airport, Medical Facilities and of course the Beach less than a mile away. Schedule a viewing today.



