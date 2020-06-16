All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Myrtle Beach, SC
/
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406

1100 Commons Boulevard · (843) 796-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Myrtle Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 Available 09/01/20 Seasonal Living in Waterway Community! - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is centrally located between North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach in a semi-private Waterway community and is available for the Fall, Winter and Spring months of the year. This condo comes fully furnished including all major appliances, washer/dryer, utilities and services and use of amenities. All rooms are large and have good closet space. Open floor plan provides great layout for entertaining guests. Large screened porch accessed from living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom has master bath with walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. Hall bath has tub-shower combo. Unit features 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, crown and chair-rail moldings, ceiling fans and tvs in each bedroom and living room. Dining area and breakfast bar connect living room to kitchen. Flooring is tile and carpet. Unit is on the 2nd floor and has an elevator. No pets and No smoking. Minimum lease term of 3 months. North Myrtle Beach schools. Located close to numerous dining and golf options as well as medical, Tanger Outlets, Barefoot Landing and the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 have any available units?
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 have?
Some of 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Myrtle Beach.
Does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 offer parking?
No, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 has a pool.
Does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Similar Pages

North Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
North Myrtle Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
North Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Carolina Beach, NCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity