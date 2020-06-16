Amenities

1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406 Available 09/01/20 Seasonal Living in Waterway Community! - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is centrally located between North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach in a semi-private Waterway community and is available for the Fall, Winter and Spring months of the year. This condo comes fully furnished including all major appliances, washer/dryer, utilities and services and use of amenities. All rooms are large and have good closet space. Open floor plan provides great layout for entertaining guests. Large screened porch accessed from living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom has master bath with walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. Hall bath has tub-shower combo. Unit features 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, crown and chair-rail moldings, ceiling fans and tvs in each bedroom and living room. Dining area and breakfast bar connect living room to kitchen. Flooring is tile and carpet. Unit is on the 2nd floor and has an elevator. No pets and No smoking. Minimum lease term of 3 months. North Myrtle Beach schools. Located close to numerous dining and golf options as well as medical, Tanger Outlets, Barefoot Landing and the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5143204)