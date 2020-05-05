216 Meade Street

Amenities

3 Bedrooms 1 Bath near Northwestern! - All brick 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in the Newport area! Kitchen has a breakfast area and is equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring throughout is hardwoods, carpet and vinyl. Home has a large laundry room, a lot of built-ins, storage building, large yard and fenced in backyard with a wooden patio. Central A/C and gas heat.



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed. Pet fee of $250 per pet and pet rent of $10 per pet per month.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Directions to the property from the office: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Celanese. Continue straight onto Old York Road. Property on the right side. Driveway beside railroad tracks.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



