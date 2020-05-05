216 Meade Street

Amenities
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath near Northwestern! - All brick 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in the Newport area! Kitchen has a breakfast area and is equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring throughout is hardwoods, carpet and vinyl. Home has a large laundry room, a lot of built-ins, storage building, large yard and fenced in backyard with a wooden patio. Central A/C and gas heat.
Pet Policy: Pets Allowed. Pet fee of $250 per pet and pet rent of $10 per pet per month.
Lease Terms: One Year.
Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:
1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Directions to the property from the office: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Celanese. Continue straight onto Old York Road. Property on the right side. Driveway beside railroad tracks.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***
(RLNE4423601)