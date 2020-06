Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Collinswood - Property Id: 283088



Home completely redone from inside and out. New kitchen, bathrooms, single car garage, tankless hot water heater, Central HVAC, LVP Flooring, Ready for long term tenant. Income must be at least 3 times rental amount. Application and credit check required. No calls after 6PM or sundays. Shown by appt. only.

No Pets Allowed



