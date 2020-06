Amenities

Stunning BRAND NEW 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor. This home is boast master bedroom on the 1st floor. The home offers Hardwood Floors, Tile, Granite Counter Tops, Crown Molding, and 2 Car Garage. Includes, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal for your convenience. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required.