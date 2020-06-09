6410 Somerset Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades. Living areas have solid surface floors, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and flow very nicely throughout. Kitchen includes all major appliances, granite counters, lots of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining room leads to large covered porch. Bedrooms are carpeted and spacious. Master bedroom has master bath with walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. Baths 2 and 3 have tub-shower combo and large vanities. Exterior includes fenced yard and garage type area for storage. Washer dryer are included. Pets ok with owner approval. Non-smoking property. Myrtle Beach schools. Located close to shopping, medical, golf, schools, dining and the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5617265)