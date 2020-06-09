All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

6410 Somerset Drive

6410 Somerset Drive · (843) 796-2425
Location

6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6410 Somerset Drive · Avail. now

$1,950

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades. Living areas have solid surface floors, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and flow very nicely throughout. Kitchen includes all major appliances, granite counters, lots of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining room leads to large covered porch. Bedrooms are carpeted and spacious. Master bedroom has master bath with walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. Baths 2 and 3 have tub-shower combo and large vanities. Exterior includes fenced yard and garage type area for storage. Washer dryer are included. Pets ok with owner approval. Non-smoking property. Myrtle Beach schools. Located close to shopping, medical, golf, schools, dining and the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5617265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Somerset Drive have any available units?
6410 Somerset Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6410 Somerset Drive have?
Some of 6410 Somerset Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Somerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Somerset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Somerset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 Somerset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6410 Somerset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Somerset Drive does offer parking.
Does 6410 Somerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6410 Somerset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Somerset Drive have a pool?
No, 6410 Somerset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Somerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 6410 Somerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Somerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Somerset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 Somerset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 Somerset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
