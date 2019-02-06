2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home Available Now! - Beautifully furnished two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home is only two blocks from having your toes in the sand! It’s also within walking distance to shopping and dining and less than 3 miles from Market Common and everything it has to offer. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, smooth top stove, over the range microwave, and dish washer. Enjoy meals at the raised counter top bar or in the adjoining dining area. A sliding glass door in the living room leads out to the private fenced in back patio with table and chairs perfect for relaxing. There is a half bathroom on the first floor for guests. Both bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as is. Amenities include access to the outdoor pool located at the ocean front resort of Grand Atlantic. If you Like to walk your dog on the beach every day then you won’t want to pass up living at Firebird Unit #2! This unit is move in ready!



Rent is $1,495.00 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, and landscaping, basic cable, and internet. Tenant is responsible for all electric. Security deposit of $1,495.00 and renters insurance are required. Unit #2 is pet friendly for a maximum of one small pet, cat or dog, weighing 25 lbs or less. Breed restrictions apply. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



