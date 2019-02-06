All apartments in Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2

2105 Firebird Lane · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
South Myrtle Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home Available Now! - Beautifully furnished two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home is only two blocks from having your toes in the sand! It’s also within walking distance to shopping and dining and less than 3 miles from Market Common and everything it has to offer. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, smooth top stove, over the range microwave, and dish washer. Enjoy meals at the raised counter top bar or in the adjoining dining area. A sliding glass door in the living room leads out to the private fenced in back patio with table and chairs perfect for relaxing. There is a half bathroom on the first floor for guests. Both bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as is. Amenities include access to the outdoor pool located at the ocean front resort of Grand Atlantic. If you Like to walk your dog on the beach every day then you won’t want to pass up living at Firebird Unit #2! This unit is move in ready!

Rent is $1,495.00 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, and landscaping, basic cable, and internet. Tenant is responsible for all electric. Security deposit of $1,495.00 and renters insurance are required. Unit #2 is pet friendly for a maximum of one small pet, cat or dog, weighing 25 lbs or less. Breed restrictions apply. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

(RLNE5817761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 have any available units?
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 have?
Some of 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 has a pool.
Does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
