Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:01 PM

364 Lakewind Drive

364 Lakewind Drive · (843) 723-1988
Location

364 Lakewind Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,620

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2164 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Moss Grove Plantation of Moncks Corner! This large, one-story home backs up to wood with a partial lake view. It features a fenced-in yard, bonus room w/bath, screened porch, transom windows in the family room, french doors opening from the master to the screened porch, and a jacuzzi tub in master. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, kitchen, breakfast, and foyer. Carpet in all bedrooms, family and bonus room. Tile in all baths and utility. Gourmet kitchen includes: Cambria countertops, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless appliances including smooth surface cooktop, single wall oven, and dishwasher. Extensive closet shelving in master closet, security system, surround sound & two car garage. This wonderful neighborhood also has a play park and swimming pool!

No pets.
Two car garage.
Available July 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Lakewind Drive have any available units?
364 Lakewind Drive has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 364 Lakewind Drive have?
Some of 364 Lakewind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Lakewind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
364 Lakewind Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Lakewind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 364 Lakewind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moncks Corner.
Does 364 Lakewind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 364 Lakewind Drive does offer parking.
Does 364 Lakewind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Lakewind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Lakewind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 364 Lakewind Drive has a pool.
Does 364 Lakewind Drive have accessible units?
No, 364 Lakewind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Lakewind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Lakewind Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Lakewind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Lakewind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
