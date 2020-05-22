364 Lakewind Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Moss Grove Plantation of Moncks Corner! This large, one-story home backs up to wood with a partial lake view. It features a fenced-in yard, bonus room w/bath, screened porch, transom windows in the family room, french doors opening from the master to the screened porch, and a jacuzzi tub in master. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, kitchen, breakfast, and foyer. Carpet in all bedrooms, family and bonus room. Tile in all baths and utility. Gourmet kitchen includes: Cambria countertops, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless appliances including smooth surface cooktop, single wall oven, and dishwasher. Extensive closet shelving in master closet, security system, surround sound & two car garage. This wonderful neighborhood also has a play park and swimming pool!



No pets.

Two car garage.

Available July 6th.