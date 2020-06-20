All apartments in Mauldin
Find more places like 509 Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mauldin, SC
/
509 Hill Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

509 Hill Lane

509 Hill Lane · (864) 270-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mauldin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

509 Hill Lane, Mauldin, SC 29662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage located in Mauldin. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fans in living area. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. The kitchen is amazing with recessed lighting and incredible storage. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal are all provided. There is also a large garage that can be used for two cars, additional storage, or both! Enjoy time on the patio in the shady back yard. The home is near the cul de sac so traffic is minimal. Located near 385 and Mauldin High School, this home is close to everything. No smoking/vaping. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Hill Lane have any available units?
509 Hill Lane has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Hill Lane have?
Some of 509 Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
509 Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 509 Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mauldin.
Does 509 Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 509 Hill Lane does offer parking.
Does 509 Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 509 Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 509 Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 509 Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 509 Hill Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662

Similar Pages

Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms
Mauldin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMauldin Apartments with Pool
Mauldin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity