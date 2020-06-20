509 Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage located in Mauldin. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fans in living area. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. The kitchen is amazing with recessed lighting and incredible storage. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal are all provided. There is also a large garage that can be used for two cars, additional storage, or both! Enjoy time on the patio in the shady back yard. The home is near the cul de sac so traffic is minimal. Located near 385 and Mauldin High School, this home is close to everything. No smoking/vaping. No pets.