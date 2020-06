Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home available in Mauldin right off of 385. All kitchen appliances included (stainless steel). Master features as master bath as well as a walk in closet. Garage can be used for parking or additional storage. You will also have access to the community pool. The property is currently occupied. 24 hour advanced notice to show. No smoking or vaping. No pets.



Current active employment is required with income at least 3x the rent a month or 1 year's rent paid upfront.