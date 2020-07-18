915 Lilyturf Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful and quiet setting, pet-friendly living with private dog park and much, much more. Plus, you’ll be located near fabulous beaches, restaurants, shopping and even healthcare! Rent will include Water/Sewer, Lawn care and Trash. Pet Friendly. Two floor plans to and many lot locations to choose from. Care free living so close to everything! These units are scheduled to be completed by mid April. Model available mid March.