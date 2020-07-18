All apartments in Little River
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Circle

915 Lilyturf Cir · (843) 272-9947
Location

915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC 29566

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful and quiet setting, pet-friendly living with private dog park and much, much more. Plus, you’ll be located near fabulous beaches, restaurants, shopping and even healthcare! Rent will include Water/Sewer, Lawn care and Trash. Pet Friendly. Two floor plans to and many lot locations to choose from. Care free living so close to everything! These units are scheduled to be completed by mid April. Model available mid March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Lilyturf Circle have any available units?
915 Lilyturf Circle has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 Lilyturf Circle have?
Some of 915 Lilyturf Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Lilyturf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
915 Lilyturf Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Lilyturf Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Lilyturf Circle is pet friendly.
Does 915 Lilyturf Circle offer parking?
Yes, 915 Lilyturf Circle offers parking.
Does 915 Lilyturf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Lilyturf Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Lilyturf Circle have a pool?
No, 915 Lilyturf Circle does not have a pool.
Does 915 Lilyturf Circle have accessible units?
No, 915 Lilyturf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Lilyturf Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Lilyturf Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Lilyturf Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Lilyturf Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
