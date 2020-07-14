All apartments in Little River
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

River Oaks Village

119 River Village Dr · (740) 227-4147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC 29566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400E · Avail. Aug 25

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 131B · Avail. Aug 19

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 131G · Avail. Aug 27

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Oaks Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
green community
new construction
We invite you to Find Your Freedom at River Oaks Village Cottage Apartments. This brand new, premier community in the Little River/North Myrtle Beach area features one level, two bedroom, two bath cottages. Each charming cottage comes with either a one car or two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $20 Trash fee per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350/first pet, $200 second pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Stafford-shire Bull Terrier, Doberman Pincer, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Each unit has either a one or two car garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Oaks Village have any available units?
River Oaks Village has 4 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Oaks Village have?
Some of River Oaks Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Oaks Village currently offering any rent specials?
River Oaks Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Oaks Village pet-friendly?
Yes, River Oaks Village is pet friendly.
Does River Oaks Village offer parking?
Yes, River Oaks Village offers parking.
Does River Oaks Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Oaks Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Oaks Village have a pool?
Yes, River Oaks Village has a pool.
Does River Oaks Village have accessible units?
Yes, River Oaks Village has accessible units.
Does River Oaks Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Oaks Village has units with dishwashers.
Does River Oaks Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Oaks Village has units with air conditioning.
