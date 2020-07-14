River Oaks Village

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $20 Trash fee per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350/first pet, $200 second pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Stafford-shire Bull Terrier, Doberman Pincer, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Each unit has either a one or two car garage.