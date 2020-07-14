Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community new construction

We invite you to Find Your Freedom at River Oaks Village Cottage Apartments. This brand new, premier community in the Little River/North Myrtle Beach area features one level, two bedroom, two bath cottages. Each charming cottage comes with either a one car or two car attached garage.



