Apartment List
/
SC
/
little river
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Little River, SC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Little River should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
4 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$908
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901
4466 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1st Floor Condo in Little River! - Located in the quaint condo community of Little River Inn, this 1st floor, end unit is ready for you! Unit is offered unfurnished and features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful
Results within 1 mile of Little River

1 of 24

Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of Little River
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1015 Durham Avenue B
1015 Durham Avenue Southwest, Calabash, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1015 Durham Avenue-Unit B Calabash NC - Property Id: 199773 Spacious 1,009 heated SF beautiful new-construction, never-lived-in 2 BR 2 Bath all ground floor half-duplex in a quiet neighborhood convenient to everything.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Cattle Run Lane
15 Cattle Run Lane, Carolina Shores, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
15 Cattle Run Lane Available 08/07/20 The Farm at Brunwick - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse - This 2BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in The Farm at Brunswick.
Results within 10 miles of Little River

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Camp Swamp Road
718 Camp Swamp Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2350 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 Bedrooms/1 1/2 Bath with Double living room space. - This house is move in ready! Features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and a extra bath with a shower & sink. HUGE laundry room with washer & dryer connections.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Little River, SC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Little River should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Little River may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Little River. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Little River Apartments with BalconiesLittle River Apartments with Parking
Little River Apartments with Pools
Little River Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCLeland, NCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Grove, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCGarden City, SC
Carolina Beach, NCSocastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University