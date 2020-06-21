4015 Fairway Dr 101A

Amenities
Unit 101A Available 07/01/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836
Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo. ,Granite countertops, newer stove, newer flooring, newer washer and dryer, newer ceiling fans, newer bathroom lights and sink fixtures. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in Little River. Close access to all major highways, 17,9,90,31, as well as Seacoast hospital. Also minutes away from beautiful Cherry Grove beach!! Call Lisa at 828-244-1725 if interested. Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294836
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5837297)