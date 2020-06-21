All apartments in Little River
4015 Fairway Dr 101A

4015 Fairway Drive · (828) 244-1725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC 29566

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 101A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,190

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 101A Available 07/01/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836

Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo. ,Granite countertops, newer stove, newer flooring, newer washer and dryer, newer ceiling fans, newer bathroom lights and sink fixtures. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in Little River. Close access to all major highways, 17,9,90,31, as well as Seacoast hospital. Also minutes away from beautiful Cherry Grove beach!! Call Lisa at 828-244-1725 if interested. Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294836
Property Id 294836

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A have any available units?
4015 Fairway Dr 101A has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A have?
Some of 4015 Fairway Dr 101A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Fairway Dr 101A currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Fairway Dr 101A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Fairway Dr 101A pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Fairway Dr 101A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little River.
Does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A offer parking?
No, 4015 Fairway Dr 101A does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Fairway Dr 101A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A have a pool?
No, 4015 Fairway Dr 101A does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A have accessible units?
No, 4015 Fairway Dr 101A does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Fairway Dr 101A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 Fairway Dr 101A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 Fairway Dr 101A does not have units with air conditioning.
