All apartments in Lexington County
Find more places like 178 Ridge Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington County, SC
/
178 Ridge Pointe Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:26 AM

178 Ridge Pointe Drive

178 Ridge Pointe Dr · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

178 Ridge Pointe Dr, Lexington County, SC 29053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 178 Ridge Pointe Dr Gaston SC · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,568 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5688128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive have any available units?
178 Ridge Pointe Drive has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive have?
Some of 178 Ridge Pointe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Ridge Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
178 Ridge Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Ridge Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 178 Ridge Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 178 Ridge Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Ridge Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 178 Ridge Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 178 Ridge Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Ridge Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Ridge Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Ridge Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 178 Ridge Pointe Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave
Columbia, SC 29212
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr
West Columbia, SC 29169
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln
West Columbia, SC 29170
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard
Irmo, SC 29212
Granby Oaks
800 State St
West Columbia, SC 29169
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr
Cayce, SC 29033
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle
West Columbia, SC 29169

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCWaxhaw, NCNewberry, SCSeven Oaks, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity