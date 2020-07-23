Apartment List
/
SC
/
laurel bay
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM

14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laurel Bay, SC

2 bedroom apartments in Laurel Bay are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$853
990 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Bay
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
10 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
129 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
Recieve Free Rent Until September 1st!* Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Dixon Village
2105 North Street
2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1443 sqft
1 Month Minimum Stay, (or stay longer)....Downtown Beaufort, SC fully furnished Cottage! Booking fee includes water/gas/electric/cable/internet/trash pick up and yard care.

1 of 80

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Dixon Village
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: OCTOBER 2020 --- DECEMBER 2020 and APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Beautiful fully furnished, move in ready downtown Beaufort, SC home for rent,

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
Results within 10 miles of Laurel Bay
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
990 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Battery Lane
202 Battery Lane, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
Available August 1st:*Updated photos coming soon!*2 bedrooms/ 2 bath condo conveniently located minutes away from Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot and to Battery Creek boat landing and Old Village of Port Royal's Sands Beaches.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
23 White Dogwood Road
23 White Dogwood Road, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Available July 1! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex for rent. Home features spacious living and dining area with nice fenced back yard and nice open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Battery Lane
13 Battery Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Laurel Bay, SC

2 bedroom apartments in Laurel Bay are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Laurel Bay near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Laurel Bay that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SC
Hilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GA
Rincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina