Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
425 Lakewood Drive
425 Lakewood Drive, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Log Cabin in Lakewood Subdivision. Pets on approval. Privacy fence across back of yard. Front and side porches.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Wendemere Dr
270 Wendemere Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2321 sqft
3 Bedroom w/ Bonus Room - Located on pond w/trails and wooded area (protected bird sanctuary). This home features a screened back porch, split floor plan, finished bonus rm over garage, gas fp, Dining Room, and an Eat-in Kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3370 Nazarene Church Road
3370 Nazarene Church Road, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1344 sqft
Coming Soon! 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath DW Mobile Home on 2 acres - Coming soon! Home is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenant! Available after June 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2257 Garrison Street
2257 Garrison Street, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1838 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home on large lot, close to Sumter High School. This home also has a large bonus room that could be a playroom, office, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors in foyer, hall and dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
211 W. Hampton Ave. Apt#6
211 West Hampton Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment located in walking distance of Downtown Sumter. Walk to local community events, hospital, drug stores, restaurants. This apt. has a living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2107 Gin Branch Road
2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3370 sqft
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1136 Beckridge Drive
1136 Beckridge Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1630 sqft
Welcoming home just waiting for the perfect tenant. 3BR/2BA split floor plan with smooth ceilings throughout home. Large living area with gas log fireplace & laminate floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar seating & eat in breakfast nook.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
216 W. Calhoun Street
216 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2965 sqft
Fantastic remodeled 1920's home located in the Historic area of downtown Sumter. Impressive entryway w/original frosted windows, staircase, livingroom & parlor. All hardwood floors, no carpet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2571 Highview
2571 Highview Street, Privateer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
2392 sqft
Ramsey Road Area - Nice 3br/3ba home located in a rural setting on a pond! New carpet! Large deck around the back of the house perfect for entertaining! 1 Car carport at the front of the house and a second carport underneath the house with access to

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3230 Lauderdale Lane
3230 Lauderdale Lane, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2125 sqft
Available first week of July! This home is close to Shaw AFB and has been well maintained and has all the updated features you would expect from a new home.

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1390 KENTWOOD DR
1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1807 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1706 Pinewood Rd
1706 Pinewood Road, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1166 sqft
1706 Pinewood Rd Available 04/10/20 Beautiful Brick Home - Beautiful brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1 baths. Bathroom has standup shower as well as a tub and shower, both have handicap grab bars. Large backyard with concrete patio.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
351 Wildwood Ave
351 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
351 Wildwood Ave Available 05/01/20 Well-maintained Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and screened backporch. No pets. (RLNE5662308)

1 of 50

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1760 Canberra Drive
1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1617 sqft
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3430 Beacon Drive
3430 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Popular Landmark Pointe- This one wont last long! 2bed/2bath duplex with single car garage. Landscaped lawn, all electric. Convenient to town,shopping, nearby restaurants, Patriot Park and Shaw AFB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
20 HACKBERRY CT
20 Hackberry Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2165 Tudor Street
2165 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
2bedroom/2bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Living area, dining area, kitchen and laundry area. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, disposal and dishwasher. Large master suite with walk in closet. Total electric.

1 of 7

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
176 Gertrude Drive
176 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs unit with back patio and storage room is available in the Hackberry Apartment Complex.

1 of 5

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
680 A Archdale Drive
680 a Archdale Dr, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home tucked away, but convenient to everything. Family room, dining area, kitchen w/ stove, built-in microwave, fridge, dw, garbage disposal. W/d hook-ups. All bedrooms upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakewood, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

