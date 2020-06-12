/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
79 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Wild Dunes
11 44th Ave
11 44th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beach Bungalow: A perfect beach get-away for the weekends or anytime easy living. 2BR/2BA Fully furnished. A block from the beach. Includes utilities. No smokers or pets. Call 203 841 8654 for more information. Available March 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Isle of Palms
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Carolina Park
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1216 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hamlin Plantation
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
1384 Thayer Hall Drive
1384 Thayer Hall Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1000 sqft
Treasured Home in Mt Pleasant 2 bedroom 2 baths, hardwood floors, open living, kitchen and dining room area great for entertaining, large privacy fenced yard with patio on corner lot. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Hamlin Plantation
3428 Billings Street
3428 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
This stunning fully updated town-house is located in beautiful Hamlin Plantation just 7 miles from the beach! Very convenient to Town Centre and shopping/dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1129 Village Creek Lane #2
1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1811 Chatelain Way
1811 Chatelain Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1200 sqft
Charleston Corporate Housing offers fully furnished, all inclusive short term apartments and homes throughout South Carolina, as well as parts of North Carolina and Georgia.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
107 May Lane
107 May Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1800 sqft
Fully furnished luxury house recently built in the Old Village. Completed in Spring, 2020, this home has an open floor plan and many windows overlooking a nicely landscaped yard with wonderful outdoor seating.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1600 Long Grove Drive
1600 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1049 sqft
All you need is your tooth brush and your clothes. MInutes from the beach off the IOP connector. Fully furnished, ALL utilities AND High Speed WIFI. If that isn't enough- Cable is included TOO. The pool is just steps away from the condo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
927 Blackrail Court
927 Blackrail Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
This property has been totally updated and upgraded. All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, counter top, tile floor, windows, bathroom vanity, shower, carpet, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
709 Bay Tree Circle
709 Bay Tree Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1254 sqft
Available now. This spacious townhome in the heart of Mt Pleasant has been fully remodeled, with fresh paint, high-end vinyl flooring throughout, and plenty of natural lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1481 Center Street Ext
1481 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
This is a cozy fully furnished, first floor, two bedroom two bath condo in the sought after Bay Club Sea Lofts! Water service is included, and it even comes equipped with a washer and dryer! Access to the community pool and fitness center are also
Results within 10 miles of Isle of Palms
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Silver Hill - Magnolia
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1090 sqft
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
