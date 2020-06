Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport fireplace

Wonderful longterm rental proerpty with in the gates of Wild Dunes. Not many of these oportunities to rent long-term With in the Wild Dunes gates. Great three bedroom 2 bath home. House is elevated with a carport below, washer dryer, fireplace, and large screened in porch on the back deck. Enjoy the walking trails and beaches of Wild Dunes as a resident.