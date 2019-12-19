All apartments in India Hook
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

469 Lexie Lane

469 Lexie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

469 Lexie Lane, India Hook, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
469 Lexie Lane Available 01/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful End Unit Condo Located in the Old Towne Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Open Floorplan with Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator (Not Warrantied), Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry with Washer and Dryer. Patio with Partial Fence. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by January 17, 2020).

(RLNE5393977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Lexie Lane have any available units?
469 Lexie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in India Hook, SC.
What amenities does 469 Lexie Lane have?
Some of 469 Lexie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Lexie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
469 Lexie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Lexie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 Lexie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 469 Lexie Lane offer parking?
No, 469 Lexie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 469 Lexie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 Lexie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Lexie Lane have a pool?
No, 469 Lexie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 469 Lexie Lane have accessible units?
No, 469 Lexie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Lexie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 Lexie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Lexie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 Lexie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
