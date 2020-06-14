Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

18 Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hilton Head Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to c...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4
5 Gumtree Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1054 sqft
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 Available 07/01/20 Lovely One-Level Marsh Side Villa - Hilton Head - This beautiful property is located in Marsh Side, on the north-end of Hilton Head near the public schools.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
82 Jib Sail Court
82 Jib Sail Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
82 Jib Sail Court Available 07/22/20 End Unit - Mid Island Location - Yacht Cove Available July 22nd ~ AIM - Here is an amazing townhouse with lots of space and a huge garage. Hardwood flooring Three bedrooms. Granite Counters.
Results within 5 miles of Hilton Head Island

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5 Wild Turkey Run
5 Wild Turkey Run, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Bluffton - Located on an oversized lot in Bluffton off Sawmill Creek Road. Hardwood flooring in main living area. Renovated master bedroom and bath. Storage shed. NO PETS (RLNE3960604)
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Verified

Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Verified

Last updated April 21
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Verified

Last updated April 29
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
2000 sqft
24 Chiswick Way Available 07/13/20 Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.

Last updated June 14
Port Royal
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2813 Smilax
2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1330 sqft
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
889 Broad River Drive
889 Broad River Drive, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Open & Airy floor plan in Shell Point area of Beaufort. All kitchen appliances present.. Wood floors through out living areas and bedrooms. Large screen porch, fenced backyard and a x-large storage shed.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
530 Candida Drive
530 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted.

Last updated June 14
Port Royal
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3009 Hickory Street
3009 Hickory Street, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1611 sqft
Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed.

Last updated May 15
Mossy Oaks
Mossy Oaks
1 Unit Available
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
13 Battery Lane
13 Battery Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hilton Head Island, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hilton Head Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

