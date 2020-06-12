/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
380 Marshland Rd - E25
380 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
2nd Floor Upgraded 2 bedroom Summer House Available NOW ~ AIM - This modern and renovated condo is available for IMMEDIATE move in.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
11 O'Connor, Cottage
11 O Connor Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
If you're looking for a very cool place to live...this just might be your place. This wonderful free standing cottage/guest house is located behind the main home. Private access is available from alley at the rear of the property.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
663 William Hilton Parkway 4308
663 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
2 Bedroom, Hilton Head Resort, Close to the Beach- New Offer! Move-in Today! - We present a furnished two bedroom two bathroom in Hilton Head Resort. This property is in building four with a view of the pool and tennis courts.
Results within 5 miles of Hilton Head Island
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Black Watch Drive
117 Black Watch Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1381 sqft
117 Black Watch Drive (The Gatherings) - RENOVATED AND READY TO RENT! - 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms. New interior paint. New carpet. Renovated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets and new counter tops. New downstairs bathroom vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4924 Bluffton Parkway 20-205 Bridgepointe
4924 Bluffton Parkway, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
2BR / 2BA @ Bridgepointe - JUST REDUCED!!!! - Two bedrooms - Two bathrooms - Screened porch - Elevator served - Community Pool - No pets (RLNE2169818)
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
530 Candida Drive
530 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
13 Battery Lane
13 Battery Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek.
