91 Apartments for rent in Hardeeville, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hardeeville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.

1 Unit Available
78 Windjammer Court
78 Windjammer Ct, Hardeeville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2126 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Margaritaville overlooking Latitude Lake - Unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home in desirable new Margaritaville community.

1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.

1 Unit Available
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
779 Hearthstone Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.

1 Unit Available
2528 Freshwater Lane
2528 Freshwater Lane, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
2528 Freshwater Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful, Upgraded Sun City Home - Newer home in Sun City! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Hardeeville

1 Unit Available
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
Results within 5 miles of Hardeeville
$
54 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.

1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 Unit Available
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.

1 Unit Available
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.

1 Unit Available
3 Station Loop
3 Station Loop, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
3 Station Loop Available 06/15/20 LAWTON STATION - 3/2 HOME FOR RENT - AVAILABLE JUNE - Home located in popular Lawton Station. Three bedroom, 2 bathroom. Tray ceilings, laminate wood flooring in living areas, tiled floor in kitchen/baths.
Results within 10 miles of Hardeeville
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
$
113 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
4 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Eastside
18 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
2000 sqft
24 Chiswick Way Available 07/13/20 Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
822 E. 37th St
822 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
822 E 37th St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hardeeville, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hardeeville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

