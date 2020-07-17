801 Andrea Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park. Popular Hanahan school district. Great location close to Northwoods Mall and Charleston Southern with easy access to I-26. Sorry, no pets.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3821590)