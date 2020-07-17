All apartments in Hanahan
Find more places like 801 Andrea Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hanahan, SC
/
801 Andrea Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

801 Andrea Lane

801 Andrea Lane · (843) 725-0138 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hanahan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

801 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC 29410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Andrea Lane · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park. Popular Hanahan school district. Great location close to Northwoods Mall and Charleston Southern with easy access to I-26. Sorry, no pets.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3821590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Andrea Lane have any available units?
801 Andrea Lane has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Andrea Lane have?
Some of 801 Andrea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Andrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Andrea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Andrea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 Andrea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hanahan.
Does 801 Andrea Lane offer parking?
No, 801 Andrea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 801 Andrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Andrea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Andrea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 801 Andrea Lane has a pool.
Does 801 Andrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 Andrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Andrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Andrea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Andrea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Andrea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 801 Andrea Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr
Hanahan, SC 29410
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way
Hanahan, SC 29410
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd
Hanahan, SC 29410

Similar Pages

Hanahan 1 BedroomsHanahan 2 Bedrooms
Hanahan Apartments with ParkingHanahan Dog Friendly Apartments
Hanahan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Beaufort, SCGeorgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity