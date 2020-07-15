All apartments in Hanahan
5916 Sedgefield Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

5916 Sedgefield Drive

5916 Sedgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Hanahan
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

5916 Sedgefield Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Yeamans Park - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023996?source=marketing

Great location! Almost new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Hanahan! This gorgeous home has too many upgrades to list. Single story, beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the living areas and bathrooms, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, large yard with storage shed, and much more! Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Quarterly pest control included! This home is a must see!

Sorry, this is a no pet property.
Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Sedgefield Drive have any available units?
5916 Sedgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hanahan, SC.
What amenities does 5916 Sedgefield Drive have?
Some of 5916 Sedgefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Sedgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Sedgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Sedgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Sedgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hanahan.
Does 5916 Sedgefield Drive offer parking?
No, 5916 Sedgefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5916 Sedgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5916 Sedgefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Sedgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 5916 Sedgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Sedgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 5916 Sedgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Sedgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5916 Sedgefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Sedgefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 Sedgefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
