5916 Sedgefield Drive

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Yeamans Park - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023996?source=marketing



Great location! Almost new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Hanahan! This gorgeous home has too many upgrades to list. Single story, beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the living areas and bathrooms, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, large yard with storage shed, and much more! Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Quarterly pest control included! This home is a must see!



Sorry, this is a no pet property.

Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.



