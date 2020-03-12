All apartments in Hanahan
5820 Stewart St

5820 Stewart Street · (843) 261-0256
Location

5820 Stewart Street, Hanahan, SC 29410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,390

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming single story home will be rent ready June 1st! It is located in the desirable and established neighborhood Yeamans Park in Hanahan. It is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You will be welcomed home by the freshly manicured landscaping and inviting curb appeal. As you enter you are greeted by hardwood floors and soon to be fresh paint! The three bedrooms and full bath are conveniently located down the hallway. The living/dining combo offers an abundance of natural light and is perfect for everyday living! The kitchen is spacious for those home cooked meals! Right off the kitchen is a bonus room, ideal for a home office, play room, or additional sitting room. Other great features include and attached one-car garage, storage shed in the fully fenced peaceful backyard, and no HOA. This adorable home won't last long! Schedule a showing today!
*New roof and fresh interior paint prior to move in.

Our utility and maintenance reduction program is $15/month in addition to monthly rent.
Apply to rent at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/rentholycity/tenantApplication.action.
Contact Info@RentHolyCity.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

