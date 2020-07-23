All apartments in Hanahan
124 Hanahan Plantation Cr

124 Hanahan Plantation Circle · No Longer Available
Location

124 Hanahan Plantation Circle, Hanahan, SC 29410

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Hanahan Plantation - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in the desired neighborhood of Hanahan Plantation. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout the home, an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with gas stove, ample cabinet and countertop space, subway tile, a walk-in pantry, a separate dining room, a full front porch, and a large back deck are just some of the features of this home. The master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and an en suite with dual vanities. Includes a one car attached garage with an extended driveway for additional parking. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Hanahan Plantation offers a community pool and boat storage, and is conveniently located within minutes of I-26, I-526, shopping, and dining.

Pets negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (2 pet max)
Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.

(RLNE5963323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr have any available units?
124 Hanahan Plantation Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hanahan, SC.
What amenities does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr have?
Some of 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr currently offering any rent specials?
124 Hanahan Plantation Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr is pet friendly.
Does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr offer parking?
Yes, 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr offers parking.
Does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr have a pool?
Yes, 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr has a pool.
Does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr have accessible units?
No, 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Hanahan Plantation Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
