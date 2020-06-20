All apartments in Hanahan
1207 Vienna Woods Rd

1207 Vienna Woods Road · (843) 729-6761
Location

1207 Vienna Woods Road, Hanahan, SC 29410

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/20/20 Charming 2 bedroom home 15 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 288730

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring recently refinished hardwoods throughout. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, a back deck, screened in porch and detached one car garage. This property also features a fenced in back yard compete with a garden area and fig tree. Centrally located 15 minutes from Downtown, West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant and Goose Creek, this property is close to Boeing and the outlets. Reach out today to view this adorable home on a quiet street in the coveted Hanahan School district.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd have any available units?
1207 Vienna Woods Rd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd have?
Some of 1207 Vienna Woods Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Vienna Woods Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Vienna Woods Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Vienna Woods Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Vienna Woods Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hanahan.
Does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Vienna Woods Rd does offer parking.
Does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Vienna Woods Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd have a pool?
No, 1207 Vienna Woods Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd have accessible units?
No, 1207 Vienna Woods Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Vienna Woods Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Vienna Woods Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Vienna Woods Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
