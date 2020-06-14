All apartments in Hanahan
1106 Berkeley Street

1106 Berkeley Street · (843) 812-4937 ext. 1
Location

1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC 29410

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 Berkeley Street · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing. - This cozy two bedroom one bathroom Hanahan home is fully furnished and ready for you to call yours! It's conveniently located about 5 minutes from major interstates I526 and I26 and ten minutes from Charleston International Airport, Boeing, FLETC, SPAWAR and many other work locations as well as Charleston's charming strip of restaurants, bars and parks in Park Circle.

It features beautiful heart of pine floors throughout. The kitchen, dining room and living room offer an open floor plan and access to a great back deck where you can enjoy the large yard. The mast bedroom is furnished with a comfy Queen sized bed and the second bedroom has a Full size bed complete with linens and dressers.

The kitchen is lightly stocked with dishes, pots and pans and a coffee pot and there is a Smart TV for Netflix and Hulu streaming.

Call us today to make this your short or long term home. It's convenient location and flexible leasing terms make this the perfect place for traveling professionals or anyone in need of a term as little as thirty days.

We offer easy online applications, leasing, payments and maintenance requests so you can get back to doing what you love. Whether you are local or coming from out of town, we are happy to help you find the perfect home!

Power, water and WIFI remain in the owners name and tenant pays usage, so there are no utility deposits or new accounts for you to worry about.

(RLNE4684588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Berkeley Street have any available units?
1106 Berkeley Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1106 Berkeley Street have?
Some of 1106 Berkeley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Berkeley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Berkeley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Berkeley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Berkeley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Berkeley Street offer parking?
No, 1106 Berkeley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Berkeley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Berkeley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Berkeley Street have a pool?
No, 1106 Berkeley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Berkeley Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 Berkeley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Berkeley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Berkeley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Berkeley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Berkeley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
