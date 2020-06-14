1106 Berkeley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly internet access furnished

Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing. - This cozy two bedroom one bathroom Hanahan home is fully furnished and ready for you to call yours! It's conveniently located about 5 minutes from major interstates I526 and I26 and ten minutes from Charleston International Airport, Boeing, FLETC, SPAWAR and many other work locations as well as Charleston's charming strip of restaurants, bars and parks in Park Circle.



It features beautiful heart of pine floors throughout. The kitchen, dining room and living room offer an open floor plan and access to a great back deck where you can enjoy the large yard. The mast bedroom is furnished with a comfy Queen sized bed and the second bedroom has a Full size bed complete with linens and dressers.



The kitchen is lightly stocked with dishes, pots and pans and a coffee pot and there is a Smart TV for Netflix and Hulu streaming.



Call us today to make this your short or long term home. It's convenient location and flexible leasing terms make this the perfect place for traveling professionals or anyone in need of a term as little as thirty days.



We offer easy online applications, leasing, payments and maintenance requests so you can get back to doing what you love. Whether you are local or coming from out of town, we are happy to help you find the perfect home!



Power, water and WIFI remain in the owners name and tenant pays usage, so there are no utility deposits or new accounts for you to worry about.



(RLNE4684588)