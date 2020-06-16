2274 Huntingdon Dr

Amenities

This 3rd-floor end unit condo has great natural light from lots of windows, and is located near the rear of the building with pond and wooded views for added privacy. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet and tile floors accent the neutral interior. The floor plan includes a living room-dining room, a Carolina room, and a master suite with a walk-in closet. This beautifully-manicured community features a pool, basketball court and soccer area, along with serene ponds with sitting areas, bike racks and grilling areas. Close to the beach, and within walking distance to shopping and dining!



Pets conditional.



Located near: Surfside Beach Recreation Department, & I-17.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**