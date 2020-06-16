All apartments in Garden City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2274 Huntingdon Dr

2274 Huntingdon Drive · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2274 Huntingdon Drive, Garden City, SC 29575

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit K · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
This 3rd-floor end unit condo has great natural light from lots of windows, and is located near the rear of the building with pond and wooded views for added privacy. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet and tile floors accent the neutral interior. The floor plan includes a living room-dining room, a Carolina room, and a master suite with a walk-in closet. This beautifully-manicured community features a pool, basketball court and soccer area, along with serene ponds with sitting areas, bike racks and grilling areas. Close to the beach, and within walking distance to shopping and dining!

Pets conditional.

Located near: Surfside Beach Recreation Department, & I-17.

To schedule a showing call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Huntingdon Dr have any available units?
2274 Huntingdon Dr has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2274 Huntingdon Dr have?
Some of 2274 Huntingdon Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 Huntingdon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Huntingdon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Huntingdon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2274 Huntingdon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2274 Huntingdon Dr offer parking?
No, 2274 Huntingdon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2274 Huntingdon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2274 Huntingdon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Huntingdon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2274 Huntingdon Dr has a pool.
Does 2274 Huntingdon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2274 Huntingdon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Huntingdon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2274 Huntingdon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2274 Huntingdon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2274 Huntingdon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
