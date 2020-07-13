Apartment List
/
SC
/
garden city
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2270 Andover Dr Apt D
2270 Andover Drive, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
3BR 3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Garden Drive, #112B
413 Garden Dr, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
SURFSIDE BEACH TWO STORY 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo close to the beach! - 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome close to the beach in the desirable Surfside area right off Glenns Bay Road.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 **If tenant wants a fence owner will split the cost*** Single-family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
73 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1749 Paddington St.
1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 G Kruzel St.
2761 Kruzel St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Market Common - Row Homes - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JR9ztLNrd1m Gorgeous 3 story brick town home in Market Common, 2bd/2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, with den.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
780 Gabreski Ln
780 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath partial brick townhome located in the Sail house subdivsion! The interior is accented with beautiful wood flooring, crown molding, and granite counter tops in the kitchen and full baths.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6737 Wisteria Dr
6737 Wisteria Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
NEW home 3BR 2BA 2CAR small dog OK 24hr Gated - Property Id: 236813 Light and Bright home all wood floors and carpet open kitchen into dinning room split bedroom floor plan private back yard includes community pool tennis basketball Gated 24 Hours

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Shadow Creek Court
436 Shadow Creek Court, Socastee, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
5 bedroom / 3 Bath Home, for Rent in Brynfield Park - This spacious home includes a master bedroom and three additional bedrooms on the first floor. The second floor has a bonus room (or 5th bedroom) with a full bath over the 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1105 Great Lakes Cir
1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868 Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
271 Burchwood Ln.
271 Birchwood Lane, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available for Lease Start Date of July 20th - August 1st, 2020. Current tenant is still occupying home and showings are available on a limited basis.
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Pawleys Island, SC.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.

Similar Pages

Garden City 2 BedroomsGarden City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarden City 3 BedroomsGarden City Apartments with Balcony
Garden City Apartments with GarageGarden City Apartments with GymGarden City Apartments with ParkingGarden City Apartments with Pool
Garden City Apartments with Washer-DryerGarden City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden City Furnished ApartmentsGarden City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University