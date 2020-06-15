All apartments in Gaffney
Gaffney, SC
315 Vernon St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

315 Vernon St

315 Vernon Street · (864) 489-6055
Location

315 Vernon Street, Gaffney, SC 29340

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Vernon St · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Historic District - No college students. Hardwood floors, flat large yard in Historic District
separate laundry room and nice front porch
walk to parks, library, and more....this one won't last!

*For the safety and peace of mind for you and our current tenants, please do not go to any of our properties without a scheduled appointment. Request for appointments can be made on our website at GaffneyRealty.com.

*Note: All website requests are sent an email within 20 minutes of request, please check spam if you do not receive.

Equal Housing

(RLNE3217903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Vernon St have any available units?
315 Vernon St has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Vernon St have?
Some of 315 Vernon St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Vernon St currently offering any rent specials?
315 Vernon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Vernon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Vernon St is pet friendly.
Does 315 Vernon St offer parking?
No, 315 Vernon St does not offer parking.
Does 315 Vernon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Vernon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Vernon St have a pool?
No, 315 Vernon St does not have a pool.
Does 315 Vernon St have accessible units?
No, 315 Vernon St does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Vernon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Vernon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Vernon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Vernon St does not have units with air conditioning.
