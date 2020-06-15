315 Vernon St

Amenities
Historic District - No college students. Hardwood floors, flat large yard in Historic District
separate laundry room and nice front porch
walk to parks, library, and more....this one won't last!
*For the safety and peace of mind for you and our current tenants, please do not go to any of our properties without a scheduled appointment. Request for appointments can be made on our website at GaffneyRealty.com.
*Note: All website requests are sent an email within 20 minutes of request, please check spam if you do not receive.
Equal Housing
(RLNE3217903)