106 W Arctic Avenue

Live in style with this oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath luxury condo. You will be just steps to the beach, Center Street, the famous Folly Beach Fishing Pier, local shops, restaurants, and bars. Enjoy home-cooked meals in this large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all the kitchen essentials. Amenities include beach access, community pool access, spa-like ensuite bathrooms, washer/dryer, private parking, elevator access, outdoor showers, beach chairs, and a large balcony with oceanfront views.

