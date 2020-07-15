All apartments in Folly Beach
Folly Beach, SC
106 W Arctic Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

106 W Arctic Avenue

106 West Arctic Avenue · (864) 993-7105
Location

106 West Arctic Avenue, Folly Beach, SC 29439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $4750 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available 09/01/20 OCEANVIEW LUXURY 3BD/3BR FOLLY BEACH CONDO - Property Id: 278189

Live in style with this oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath luxury condo. You will be just steps to the beach, Center Street, the famous Folly Beach Fishing Pier, local shops, restaurants, and bars. Enjoy home-cooked meals in this large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all the kitchen essentials. Amenities include beach access, community pool access, spa-like ensuite bathrooms, washer/dryer, private parking, elevator access, outdoor showers, beach chairs, and a large balcony with oceanfront views.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278189
Property Id 278189

(RLNE5884366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W Arctic Avenue have any available units?
106 W Arctic Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 W Arctic Avenue have?
Some of 106 W Arctic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W Arctic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 W Arctic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W Arctic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 W Arctic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folly Beach.
Does 106 W Arctic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 W Arctic Avenue offers parking.
Does 106 W Arctic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 W Arctic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W Arctic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 106 W Arctic Avenue has a pool.
Does 106 W Arctic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 W Arctic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W Arctic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 W Arctic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 W Arctic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 W Arctic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
