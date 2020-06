Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Townhouse close to MUSC available for rent in July. Home is currently occupied. No showings allowed at this time. Date available for rent may change depending on condition of home when vacated. Two bedrooms with full baths upstairs, Lawn maintenance provided by the HOA. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Restrictions apply for pets. Non-smoking home.



Complete a rental application at peedeerentals.com or pick one up from the outside drop box at 820 West Evans Street. Application fee is $20 per applicant, and each proposed resident over the age of 18 must complete an application. Gross combined monthly income must be at least $3,000.00. Proof of income for the past 30 days must be submitted along with all previous landlord contact information. Background check is conducted. No eviction filings allowed within the past two years. Credit check is not conducted unless there is insufficient landlord history.