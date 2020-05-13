All apartments in Florence County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd.

1113 Old Ebenezer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Old Ebenezer Rd, Florence County, SC 29501

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in West Florence Available Now - We are pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath downstairs condo for your immediate consideration and occupancy. Water/Sewer charges are included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for all other required utilities.

Photos will be forthcoming soon, but we didn't want to waste anytime letting you know this unit is available!

Contact our office at 843-673-0790 today to take a look and find out how you can call this quiet community home!

(RLNE5395420)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. have any available units?
1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence County, SC.
Is 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence County.
Does 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. offer parking?
No, 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. have a pool?
No, 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113-C Old Ebenezer Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
