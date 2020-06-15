All apartments in Dunean
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

815 Green Avenue

815 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC 29605

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.

This 2 bed 2 bath home has been completely renovated and is ready for someone to call it home. The home has hardwood floors through out, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, brand new central heat and air system, new roof, amazing covered front porch, brand new driveway, large fenced in backyard, and on and on!!! Home is equipped with stainless refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care is included!!

Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities: Duke Energy, Greenville Water, and Piedmont Natural Gas.

Pet Friendly Property!!
Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
Hollis Academy
Sevier Middle
Greenville High

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Green Avenue have any available units?
815 Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunean, SC.
What amenities does 815 Green Avenue have?
Some of 815 Green Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
815 Green Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Green Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Green Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 815 Green Avenue offer parking?
No, 815 Green Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 815 Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Green Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Green Avenue have a pool?
No, 815 Green Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 815 Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 815 Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Green Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Green Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 Green Avenue has units with air conditioning.
