815 Green Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.



This 2 bed 2 bath home has been completely renovated and is ready for someone to call it home. The home has hardwood floors through out, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, brand new central heat and air system, new roof, amazing covered front porch, brand new driveway, large fenced in backyard, and on and on!!! Home is equipped with stainless refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care is included!!



Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities: Duke Energy, Greenville Water, and Piedmont Natural Gas.



Pet Friendly Property!!

Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Hollis Academy

Sevier Middle

Greenville High



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.